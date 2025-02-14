Ex-Dividend Reminder: AllianceBernstein Holding, Alexander's and Ubiquiti

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/18/25, AllianceBernstein Holding LP (Symbol: AB), Alexander's Inc (Symbol: ALX), and Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AllianceBernstein Holding LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.05 on 3/13/25, Alexander's Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $4.50 on 2/28/25, and Ubiquiti Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 2/24/25. As a percentage of AB's recent stock price of $35.95, this dividend works out to approximately 2.92%, so look for shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP to trade 2.92% lower — all else being equal — when AB shares open for trading on 2/18/25. Similarly, investors should look for ALX to open 2.20% lower in price and for UI to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AB, ALX, and UI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (Symbol: AB):



Alexander's Inc (Symbol: ALX):



Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 11.68% for AllianceBernstein Holding LP, 8.81% for Alexander's Inc, and 0.70% for Ubiquiti Inc.

In Friday trading, AllianceBernstein Holding LP shares are currently up about 2.7%, Alexander's Inc shares are up about 2.7%, and Ubiquiti Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

