Ex-Dividend Reminder: Alliance Resource Partners, Masco and Warrior Met Coal

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/7/25, Alliance Resource Partners LP (Symbol: ARLP), Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS), and Warrior Met Coal Inc (Symbol: HCC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Alliance Resource Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 11/14/25, Masco Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 11/24/25, and Warrior Met Coal Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 11/14/25. As a percentage of ARLP's recent stock price of $24.62, this dividend works out to approximately 2.44%, so look for shares of Alliance Resource Partners LP to trade 2.44% lower — all else being equal — when ARLP shares open for trading on 11/7/25. Similarly, investors should look for MAS to open 0.49% lower in price and for HCC to open 0.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ARLP, MAS, and HCC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Alliance Resource Partners LP (Symbol: ARLP):



Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS):



Warrior Met Coal Inc (Symbol: HCC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 9.75% for Alliance Resource Partners LP, 1.97% for Masco Corp., and 0.49% for Warrior Met Coal Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Alliance Resource Partners LP shares are currently down about 1.3%, Masco Corp. shares are off about 1.1%, and Warrior Met Coal Inc shares are off about 6.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 CABO Videos

 ADSW market cap history

 TNYA market cap history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.