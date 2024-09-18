Ex-Dividend Reminder: Allegion, Restaurant Brands International and Royal Caribbean Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/20/24, Allegion plc (Symbol: ALLE), Restaurant Brands International Inc (Symbol: QSR), and Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Allegion plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 9/30/24, Restaurant Brands International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.58 on 10/4/24, and Royal Caribbean Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 10/11/24. As a percentage of ALLE's recent stock price of $143.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of Allegion plc to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when ALLE shares open for trading on 9/20/24. Similarly, investors should look for QSR to open 0.84% lower in price and for RCL to open 0.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ALLE, QSR, and RCL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Allegion plc (Symbol: ALLE):



Restaurant Brands International Inc (Symbol: QSR):



Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.34% for Allegion plc, 3.35% for Restaurant Brands International Inc, and 0.95% for Royal Caribbean Group.

In Wednesday trading, Allegion plc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Restaurant Brands International Inc shares are down about 0.9%, and Royal Caribbean Group shares are off about 0.8% on the day.

