ALIT

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Alight, Danaos and Watts Water Technologies

November 28, 2025 — 10:21 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/1/25, Alight Inc (Symbol: ALIT), Danaos Corp (Symbol: DAC), and Watts Water Technologies Inc (Symbol: WTS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Alight Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 12/15/25, Danaos Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 12/11/25, and Watts Water Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 12/15/25. As a percentage of ALIT's recent stock price of $2.33, this dividend works out to approximately 1.72%, so look for shares of Alight Inc to trade 1.72% lower — all else being equal — when ALIT shares open for trading on 12/1/25. Similarly, investors should look for DAC to open 0.92% lower in price and for WTS to open 0.19% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ALIT, DAC, and WTS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Alight Inc (Symbol: ALIT):

Danaos Corp (Symbol: DAC):

Watts Water Technologies Inc (Symbol: WTS):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.87% for Alight Inc, 3.70% for Danaos Corp, and 0.75% for Watts Water Technologies Inc.

In Friday trading, Alight Inc shares are currently up about 4%, Danaos Corp shares are up about 0.3%, and Watts Water Technologies Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

