Ex-Dividend Reminder: Alibaba Group Holding, International Seaways and ADT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/12/25, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (Symbol: BABA), International Seaways Inc (Symbol: INSW), and ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will pay its annual dividend of $1.05 on 7/10/25, International Seaways Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 6/26/25, and ADT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.055 on 7/8/25. As a percentage of BABA's recent stock price of $121.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.86%, so look for shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd to trade 0.86% lower — all else being equal — when BABA shares open for trading on 6/12/25. Similarly, investors should look for INSW to open 0.33% lower in price and for ADT to open 0.67% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BABA, INSW, and ADT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (Symbol: BABA):



International Seaways Inc (Symbol: INSW):



ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.86% for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, 1.31% for International Seaways Inc, and 2.67% for ADT Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd shares are currently up about 1.8%, International Seaways Inc shares are off about 1.7%, and ADT Inc shares are down about 2.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 High Yield Baby Bonds

 Institutional Holders of CSQ

 Funds Holding NPT



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.