Ex-Dividend Reminder: Algoma Steel Group, Bowlero and Fortune Brands Innovations

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/23/24, Algoma Steel Group Inc (Symbol: ASTL), Bowlero Corp (Symbol: BOWL), and Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (Symbol: FBIN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Algoma Steel Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 9/27/24, Bowlero Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.055 on 9/6/24, and Fortune Brands Innovations Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 9/11/24. As a percentage of ASTL's recent stock price of $9.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when ASTL shares open for trading on 8/23/24. Similarly, investors should look for BOWL to open 0.50% lower in price and for FBIN to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ASTL, BOWL, and FBIN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Algoma Steel Group Inc (Symbol: ASTL):



Bowlero Corp (Symbol: BOWL):



Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (Symbol: FBIN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.10% for Algoma Steel Group Inc, 2.01% for Bowlero Corp, and 1.24% for Fortune Brands Innovations Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Algoma Steel Group Inc shares are currently off about 1.6%, Bowlero Corp shares are down about 2%, and Fortune Brands Innovations Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.