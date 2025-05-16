Ex-Dividend Reminder: Alcoa, Valero Energy and ENI

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/20/25, Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA), Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), and ENI S.p.A. (Symbol: E) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Alcoa Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 6/6/25, Valero Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.13 on 6/18/25, and ENI S.p.A. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5472 on 6/9/25. As a percentage of AA's recent stock price of $28.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%, so look for shares of Alcoa Corporation to trade 0.35% lower — all else being equal — when AA shares open for trading on 5/20/25. Similarly, investors should look for VLO to open 0.83% lower in price and for E to open 1.82% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AA, VLO, and E, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA):



Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO):



ENI S.p.A. (Symbol: E):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.40% for Alcoa Corporation, 3.34% for Valero Energy Corp, and 7.28% for ENI S.p.A..

In Friday trading, Alcoa Corporation shares are currently off about 3.2%, Valero Energy Corp shares are up about 0.8%, and ENI S.p.A. shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

