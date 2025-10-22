Ex-Dividend Reminder: Albertsons Companies, Signet Jewelers and TXNM Energy

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/24/25, Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI), Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG), and TXNM Energy Inc (Symbol: TXNM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Albertsons Companies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 11/7/25, Signet Jewelers Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 11/21/25, and TXNM Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4075 on 11/14/25. As a percentage of ACI's recent stock price of $19.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of Albertsons Companies Inc to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when ACI shares open for trading on 10/24/25. Similarly, investors should look for SIG to open 0.31% lower in price and for TXNM to open 0.71% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ACI, SIG, and TXNM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI):

ACI+Dividend+History+Chart

Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG):

SIG+Dividend+History+Chart

TXNM Energy Inc (Symbol: TXNM):

TXNM+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.10% for Albertsons Companies Inc, 1.22% for Signet Jewelers Ltd, and 2.86% for TXNM Energy Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Albertsons Companies Inc shares are currently down about 1.6%, Signet Jewelers Ltd shares are off about 0.1%, and TXNM Energy Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
