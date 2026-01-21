Ex-Dividend Reminder: Albertsons Companies, Signet Jewelers and Pfizer

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/23/26, Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI), Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG), and Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Albertsons Companies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 2/6/26, Signet Jewelers Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 2/20/26, and Pfizer Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 3/6/26. As a percentage of ACI's recent stock price of $17.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.88%, so look for shares of Albertsons Companies Inc to trade 0.88% lower — all else being equal — when ACI shares open for trading on 1/23/26. Similarly, investors should look for SIG to open 0.34% lower in price and for PFE to open 1.68% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ACI, SIG, and PFE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI):



Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG):



Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.50% for Albertsons Companies Inc, 1.37% for Signet Jewelers Ltd, and 6.74% for Pfizer Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Albertsons Companies Inc shares are currently off about 1%, Signet Jewelers Ltd shares are down about 1.8%, and Pfizer Inc shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

