Ex-Dividend Reminder: Albemarle, Huntsman and Worthington Enterprises

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/13/25, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN), and Worthington Enterprises Inc (Symbol: WOR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Albemarle Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.405 on 7/1/25, Huntsman Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 6/30/25, and Worthington Enterprises Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 6/27/25. As a percentage of ALB's recent stock price of $64.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.63%, so look for shares of Albemarle Corp. to trade 0.63% lower — all else being equal — when ALB shares open for trading on 6/13/25. Similarly, investors should look for HUN to open 2.07% lower in price and for WOR to open 0.28% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ALB, HUN, and WOR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB):



Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN):



Worthington Enterprises Inc (Symbol: WOR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.52% for Albemarle Corp., 8.26% for Huntsman Corp, and 1.11% for Worthington Enterprises Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Albemarle Corp. shares are currently up about 3%, Huntsman Corp shares are up about 4%, and Worthington Enterprises Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

