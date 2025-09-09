Ex-Dividend Reminder: Alamos Gold, Genpact and Franco-Nevada

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/11/25, Alamos Gold Inc (Symbol: AGI), Genpact Ltd (Symbol: G), and Franco-Nevada Corp (Symbol: FNV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Alamos Gold Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.025 on 9/25/25, Genpact Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 9/25/25, and Franco-Nevada Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 9/25/25. As a percentage of AGI's recent stock price of $32.76, this dividend works out to approximately 0.08%, so look for shares of Alamos Gold Inc to trade 0.08% lower — all else being equal — when AGI shares open for trading on 9/11/25. Similarly, investors should look for G to open 0.38% lower in price and for FNV to open 0.19% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AGI, G, and FNV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Alamos Gold Inc (Symbol: AGI):



Genpact Ltd (Symbol: G):



Franco-Nevada Corp (Symbol: FNV):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.31% for Alamos Gold Inc, 1.54% for Genpact Ltd, and 0.77% for Franco-Nevada Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Alamos Gold Inc shares are currently up about 1.8%, Genpact Ltd shares are down about 1.4%, and Franco-Nevada Corp shares are up about 2.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 XBIT shares outstanding history

 GRC Videos

 VGLT market cap history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.