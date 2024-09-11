Ex-Dividend Reminder: Air New Zealand, Teck Resources and Veren

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/13/24, Air New Zealand (Symbol: ANZFF), Teck Resources Ltd (Symbol: TECK), and Veren Inc (Symbol: VRN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Air New Zealand will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.015 on 9/26/24, Teck Resources Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 9/27/24, and Veren Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.115 on 10/1/24. As a percentage of ANZFF's recent stock price of $0.3589, this dividend works out to approximately 4.18%, so look for shares of Air New Zealand to trade 4.18% lower — all else being equal — when ANZFF shares open for trading on 9/13/24. Similarly, investors should look for TECK to open 0.28% lower in price and for VRN to open 1.84% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ANZFF, TECK, and VRN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.36% for Air New Zealand, 1.13% for Teck Resources Ltd, and 7.35% for Veren Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Air New Zealand shares are currently up about 5.6%, Teck Resources Ltd shares are trading flat, and Veren Inc shares are down about 1.3% on the day.

