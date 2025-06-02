Ex-Dividend Reminder: Air Lease, WillScot Holdings and Avnet

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/4/25, Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL), WillScot Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC), and Avnet Inc (Symbol: AVT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Air Lease Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 7/9/25, WillScot Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 6/18/25, and Avnet Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 6/18/25. As a percentage of AL's recent stock price of $57.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%, so look for shares of Air Lease Corp to trade 0.38% lower — all else being equal — when AL shares open for trading on 6/4/25. Similarly, investors should look for WSC to open 0.26% lower in price and for AVT to open 0.66% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AL, WSC, and AVT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL):



WillScot Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC):



Avnet Inc (Symbol: AVT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.53% for Air Lease Corp, 1.04% for WillScot Holdings Corp, and 2.64% for Avnet Inc.

In Monday trading, Air Lease Corp shares are currently down about 1%, WillScot Holdings Corp shares are down about 1.3%, and Avnet Inc shares are down about 1.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Ooma Past Earnings

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FDGR

 MS 13F Filers



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.