Ex-Dividend Reminder: Air Lease, DuPont and Sherwin-Williams

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/2/26, Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL), DuPont (Symbol: DD), and Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Air Lease Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 4/7/26, DuPont will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/16/26, and Sherwin-Williams Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 3/13/26. As a percentage of AL's recent stock price of $64.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%, so look for shares of Air Lease Corp to trade 0.34% lower — all else being equal — when AL shares open for trading on 3/2/26. Similarly, investors should look for DD to open 0.39% lower in price and for SHW to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AL, DD, and SHW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL):



DuPont (Symbol: DD):



Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.36% for Air Lease Corp, 1.58% for DuPont, and 0.90% for Sherwin-Williams Co.

In Thursday trading, Air Lease Corp shares are currently off about 0.1%, DuPont shares are off about 0.7%, and Sherwin-Williams Co shares are off about 2% on the day.

