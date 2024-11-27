Ex-Dividend Reminder: Agree Realty, Open Text and Power Integrations

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/29/24, Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC), Open Text Corp (Symbol: OTEX), and Power Integrations Inc. (Symbol: POWI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Agree Realty Corp. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.253 on 12/13/24, Open Text Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2625 on 12/20/24, and Power Integrations Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 12/31/24. As a percentage of ADC's recent stock price of $76.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of Agree Realty Corp. to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when ADC shares open for trading on 11/29/24. Similarly, investors should look for OTEX to open 0.87% lower in price and for POWI to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ADC, OTEX, and POWI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC):



Open Text Corp (Symbol: OTEX):



Power Integrations Inc. (Symbol: POWI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.94% for Agree Realty Corp., 3.50% for Open Text Corp, and 1.28% for Power Integrations Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Agree Realty Corp. shares are currently up about 0.7%, Open Text Corp shares are down about 0.9%, and Power Integrations Inc. shares are off about 3.5% on the day.

