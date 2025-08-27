Ex-Dividend Reminder: Agree Realty, CNB Financial and Interactive Brokers Group

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/29/25, Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC), CNB Financial Corp. (Symbol: CCNE), and Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Agree Realty Corp. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.256 on 9/15/25, CNB Financial Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 9/12/25, and Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 9/12/25. As a percentage of ADC's recent stock price of $72.13, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%, so look for shares of Agree Realty Corp. to trade 0.35% lower — all else being equal — when ADC shares open for trading on 8/29/25. Similarly, investors should look for CCNE to open 0.68% lower in price and for IBKR to open 0.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ADC, CCNE, and IBKR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC):

ADC+Dividend+History+Chart

CNB Financial Corp. (Symbol: CCNE):

CCNE+Dividend+History+Chart

Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR):

IBKR+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.26% for Agree Realty Corp., 2.70% for CNB Financial Corp., and 0.51% for Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A.

In Wednesday trading, Agree Realty Corp. shares are currently off about 0.5%, CNB Financial Corp. shares are up about 1.8%, and Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

