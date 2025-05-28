Ex-Dividend Reminder: Agnico Eagle Mines, Minerals Technologies and Diversified Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/30/25, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Symbol: AEM), Minerals Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: MTX), and Diversified Energy Company plc (Symbol: DEC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 6/16/25, Minerals Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 6/12/25, and Diversified Energy Company plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 6/30/25. As a percentage of AEM's recent stock price of $116.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%, so look for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd to trade 0.34% lower — all else being equal — when AEM shares open for trading on 5/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for MTX to open 0.18% lower in price and for DEC to open 2.01% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AEM, MTX, and DEC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Symbol: AEM):



Minerals Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: MTX):



Diversified Energy Company plc (Symbol: DEC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.38% for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd, 0.73% for Minerals Technologies, Inc., and 8.02% for Diversified Energy Company plc.

In Wednesday trading, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd shares are currently off about 1.1%, Minerals Technologies, Inc. shares are up about 3.1%, and Diversified Energy Company plc shares are up about 2.8% on the day.

