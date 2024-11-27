Ex-Dividend Reminder: Agnico Eagle Mines, Cabot and Barrick Gold

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/29/24, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Symbol: AEM), Cabot Corp. (Symbol: CBT), and Barrick Gold Corp. (Symbol: GOLD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/16/24, Cabot Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 12/13/24, and Barrick Gold Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 12/16/24. As a percentage of AEM's recent stock price of $84.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when AEM shares open for trading on 11/29/24. Similarly, investors should look for CBT to open 0.39% lower in price and for GOLD to open 0.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AEM, CBT, and GOLD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Symbol: AEM):



Cabot Corp. (Symbol: CBT):



Barrick Gold Corp. (Symbol: GOLD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.90% for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd, 1.56% for Cabot Corp., and 2.28% for Barrick Gold Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd shares are currently up about 2.9%, Cabot Corp. shares are down about 2.6%, and Barrick Gold Corp. shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 HKTV Options Chain

 FRNK Historical Stock Prices

 DDUP Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.