Ex-Dividend Reminder: AGNC Investment, Virtus Investment Partners and EPR Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/30/25, AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC), Virtus Investment Partners Inc (Symbol: VRTS), and EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AGNC Investment Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.12 on 5/9/25, Virtus Investment Partners Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.25 on 5/14/25, and EPR Properties will pay its monthly dividend of $0.295 on 5/15/25. As a percentage of AGNC's recent stock price of $8.85, this dividend works out to approximately 1.36%, so look for shares of AGNC Investment Corp to trade 1.36% lower — all else being equal — when AGNC shares open for trading on 4/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for VRTS to open 1.47% lower in price and for EPR to open 0.60% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AGNC, VRTS, and EPR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC):



Virtus Investment Partners Inc (Symbol: VRTS):



EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 16.27% for AGNC Investment Corp, 5.87% for Virtus Investment Partners Inc, and 7.21% for EPR Properties.

In Monday trading, AGNC Investment Corp shares are currently up about 1.5%, Virtus Investment Partners Inc shares are down about 2.3%, and EPR Properties shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

