Ex-Dividend Reminder: AGNC Investment, Bank of Hawaii and Power Integrations

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/29/25, AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC), Bank of Hawaii Corp (Symbol: BOH), and Power Integrations Inc. (Symbol: POWI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AGNC Investment Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.12 on 9/10/25, Bank of Hawaii Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 9/15/25, and Power Integrations Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 9/30/25. As a percentage of AGNC's recent stock price of $9.80, this dividend works out to approximately 1.22%, so look for shares of AGNC Investment Corp to trade 1.22% lower — all else being equal — when AGNC shares open for trading on 8/29/25. Similarly, investors should look for BOH to open 1.02% lower in price and for POWI to open 0.46% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AGNC, BOH, and POWI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC):



Bank of Hawaii Corp (Symbol: BOH):



Power Integrations Inc. (Symbol: POWI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 14.69% for AGNC Investment Corp, 4.08% for Bank of Hawaii Corp, and 1.82% for Power Integrations Inc..

In Wednesday trading, AGNC Investment Corp shares are currently down about 0.2%, Bank of Hawaii Corp shares are up about 0.9%, and Power Integrations Inc. shares are down about 0.9% on the day.

