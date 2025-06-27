Ex-Dividend Reminder: Agilent Technologies, Cardinal Health and Realty Income

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/1/25, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A), Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH), and Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Agilent Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.248 on 7/23/25, Cardinal Health, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5107 on 7/15/25, and Realty Income Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.269 on 7/15/25. As a percentage of A's recent stock price of $119.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%, so look for shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. to trade 0.21% lower — all else being equal — when A shares open for trading on 7/1/25. Similarly, investors should look for CAH to open 0.31% lower in price and for O to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for A, CAH, and O, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A):



Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH):



Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.83% for Agilent Technologies, Inc., 1.23% for Cardinal Health, Inc., and 5.64% for Realty Income Corp.

In Friday trading, Agilent Technologies, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.7%, Cardinal Health, Inc. shares are up about 1.1%, and Realty Income Corp shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

