Ex-Dividend Reminder: Agilent Technologies, Cardinal Health and CubeSmart

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/1/24, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A), Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH), and CubeSmart (Symbol: CUBE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Agilent Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.236 on 10/23/24, Cardinal Health, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5056 on 10/15/24, and CubeSmart will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 10/15/24. As a percentage of A's recent stock price of $146.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%, so look for shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. to trade 0.16% lower — all else being equal — when A shares open for trading on 10/1/24. Similarly, investors should look for CAH to open 0.46% lower in price and for CUBE to open 0.96% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for A, CAH, and CUBE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A):



Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH):



CubeSmart (Symbol: CUBE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.64% for Agilent Technologies, Inc., 1.85% for Cardinal Health, Inc., and 3.85% for CubeSmart.

In Friday trading, Agilent Technologies, Inc. shares are currently up about 5.2%, Cardinal Health, Inc. shares are up about 0.4%, and CubeSmart shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

