Ex-Dividend Reminder: AGCO, Emerson Electric and Applied Industrial Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/25, AGCO Corp. (Symbol: AGCO), Emerson Electric Co. (Symbol: EMR), and Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: AIT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AGCO Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 3/14/25, Emerson Electric Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5275 on 3/10/25, and Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 2/28/25. As a percentage of AGCO's recent stock price of $96.23, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of AGCO Corp. to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when AGCO shares open for trading on 2/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for EMR to open 0.42% lower in price and for AIT to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AGCO, EMR, and AIT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AGCO Corp. (Symbol: AGCO):



Emerson Electric Co. (Symbol: EMR):



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: AIT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.21% for AGCO Corp., 1.66% for Emerson Electric Co., and 0.70% for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, AGCO Corp. shares are currently off about 1.2%, Emerson Electric Co. shares are up about 0.1%, and Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

