Ex-Dividend Reminder: AFLAC, Southside Bancshares and Microsoft Corporation

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/19/25, AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL), Southside Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: SBSI), and Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AFLAC Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.58 on 3/3/25, Southside Bancshares, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 3/6/25, and Microsoft Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.83 on 3/13/25. As a percentage of AFL's recent stock price of $103.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of AFLAC Inc to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when AFL shares open for trading on 2/19/25. Similarly, investors should look for SBSI to open 1.15% lower in price and for MSFT to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AFL, SBSI, and MSFT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL):



Southside Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: SBSI):



Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.25% for AFLAC Inc, 4.60% for Southside Bancshares, Inc., and 0.81% for Microsoft Corporation.

In Tuesday trading, AFLAC Inc shares are currently down about 0.7%, Southside Bancshares, Inc. shares are down about 1.2%, and Microsoft Corporation shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Waste Management Dividend Stocks

 NMFC Price Target

 Moodys Technical Analysis



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.