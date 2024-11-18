Ex-Dividend Reminder: AFLAC, Manulife Financial and Marketaxess Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/20/24, AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL), Manulife Financial Corp (Symbol: MFC), and Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AFLAC Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 12/2/24, Manulife Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/19/24, and Marketaxess Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.74 on 12/4/24. As a percentage of AFL's recent stock price of $111.32, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%, so look for shares of AFLAC Inc to trade 0.45% lower — all else being equal — when AFL shares open for trading on 11/20/24. Similarly, investors should look for MFC to open 1.22% lower in price and for MKTX to open 0.28% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for AFL, MFC, and MKTX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL):



Manulife Financial Corp (Symbol: MFC):



Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.80% for AFLAC Inc, 4.90% for Manulife Financial Corp, and 1.13% for Marketaxess Holdings Inc.

In Monday trading, AFLAC Inc shares are currently up about 1.5%, Manulife Financial Corp shares are down about 0.6%, and Marketaxess Holdings Inc shares are off about 1.3% on the day.

