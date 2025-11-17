Ex-Dividend Reminder: AFLAC, Equinix and Powell Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/19/25, AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL), Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX), and Powell Industries, Inc. (Symbol: POWL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AFLAC Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.58 on 12/1/25, Equinix Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $4.69 on 12/17/25, and Powell Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2675 on 12/17/25. As a percentage of AFL's recent stock price of $114.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of AFLAC Inc to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when AFL shares open for trading on 11/19/25. Similarly, investors should look for EQIX to open 0.60% lower in price and for POWL to open 0.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AFL, EQIX, and POWL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL):



Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX):



Powell Industries, Inc. (Symbol: POWL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.03% for AFLAC Inc, 2.39% for Equinix Inc, and 0.32% for Powell Industries, Inc..

In Monday trading, AFLAC Inc shares are currently down about 0.6%, Equinix Inc shares are down about 0.1%, and Powell Industries, Inc. shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

