Ex-Dividend Reminder: Affiliated Managers Group, MGIC Investment and Moelis

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/18/25, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG), MGIC Investment Corp. (Symbol: MTG), and Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Affiliated Managers Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 3/4/25, MGIC Investment Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 3/5/25, and Moelis & Company Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 3/27/25. As a percentage of AMG's recent stock price of $168.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.01%, so look for shares of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. to trade 0.01% lower — all else being equal — when AMG shares open for trading on 2/18/25. Similarly, investors should look for MTG to open 0.53% lower in price and for MC to open 0.86% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AMG, MTG, and MC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG):



MGIC Investment Corp. (Symbol: MTG):



Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.02% for Affiliated Managers Group Inc., 2.12% for MGIC Investment Corp., and 3.43% for Moelis & Company Class A.

In Friday trading, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares are currently up about 0.9%, MGIC Investment Corp. shares are up about 1.7%, and Moelis & Company Class A shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

