Ex-Dividend Reminder: AerCap Holdings, Astec Industries and ArcBest

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/13/24, AerCap Holdings NV (Symbol: AER), Astec Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ASTE), and ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AerCap Holdings NV will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 12/5/24, Astec Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 11/27/24, and ArcBest Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 11/27/24. As a percentage of AER's recent stock price of $97.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of AerCap Holdings NV to trade 0.26% lower — all else being equal — when AER shares open for trading on 11/13/24. Similarly, investors should look for ASTE to open 0.34% lower in price and for ARCB to open 0.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AER, ASTE, and ARCB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AerCap Holdings NV (Symbol: AER):



Astec Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ASTE):



ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.03% for AerCap Holdings NV, 1.38% for Astec Industries, Inc., and 0.41% for ArcBest Corp.

In Monday trading, AerCap Holdings NV shares are currently down about 0.2%, Astec Industries, Inc. shares are up about 1.8%, and ArcBest Corp shares are up about 3.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Computer Peripherals Dividend Stocks

 Funds Holding TTS

 eBay MACD



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.