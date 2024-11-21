Ex-Dividend Reminder: Advanced Energy Industries, Robert Half and Danaos

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/25/24, Advanced Energy Industries Inc (Symbol: AEIS), Robert Half Inc (Symbol: RHI), and Danaos Corp (Symbol: DAC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Advanced Energy Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 12/6/24, Robert Half Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 12/13/24, and Danaos Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.85 on 12/4/24. As a percentage of AEIS's recent stock price of $110.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%, so look for shares of Advanced Energy Industries Inc to trade 0.09% lower — all else being equal — when AEIS shares open for trading on 11/25/24. Similarly, investors should look for RHI to open 0.73% lower in price and for DAC to open 1.00% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AEIS, RHI, and DAC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Advanced Energy Industries Inc (Symbol: AEIS):



Robert Half Inc (Symbol: RHI):



Danaos Corp (Symbol: DAC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.36% for Advanced Energy Industries Inc, 2.92% for Robert Half Inc, and 3.98% for Danaos Corp.

In Thursday trading, Advanced Energy Industries Inc shares are currently down about 0.7%, Robert Half Inc shares are up about 1.8%, and Danaos Corp shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

