Ex-Dividend Reminder: Advanced Energy Industries, MKS Instruments and Paycom Software

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/26/24, Advanced Energy Industries Inc (Symbol: AEIS), MKS Instruments Inc (Symbol: MKSI), and Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Advanced Energy Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 9/6/24, MKS Instruments Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 9/6/24, and Paycom Software Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 9/9/24. As a percentage of AEIS's recent stock price of $108.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%, so look for shares of Advanced Energy Industries Inc to trade 0.09% lower — all else being equal — when AEIS shares open for trading on 8/26/24. Similarly, investors should look for MKSI to open 0.18% lower in price and for PAYC to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AEIS, MKSI, and PAYC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Advanced Energy Industries Inc (Symbol: AEIS):



MKS Instruments Inc (Symbol: MKSI):



Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.37% for Advanced Energy Industries Inc, 0.73% for MKS Instruments Inc, and 0.93% for Paycom Software Inc.

In Thursday trading, Advanced Energy Industries Inc shares are currently up about 1.6%, MKS Instruments Inc shares are up about 3.4%, and Paycom Software Inc shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

