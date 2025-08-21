Ex-Dividend Reminder: Advanced Energy Industries, MKS and Robert Half

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/25/25, Advanced Energy Industries Inc (Symbol: AEIS), MKS Inc. (Symbol: MKSI), and Robert Half Inc (Symbol: RHI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Advanced Energy Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 9/5/25, MKS Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 9/5/25, and Robert Half Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 9/15/25. As a percentage of AEIS's recent stock price of $147.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.07%, so look for shares of Advanced Energy Industries Inc to trade 0.07% lower — all else being equal — when AEIS shares open for trading on 8/25/25. Similarly, investors should look for MKSI to open 0.22% lower in price and for RHI to open 1.61% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AEIS, MKSI, and RHI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Advanced Energy Industries Inc (Symbol: AEIS):



MKS Inc. (Symbol: MKSI):



Robert Half Inc (Symbol: RHI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.27% for Advanced Energy Industries Inc, 0.89% for MKS Inc., and 6.44% for Robert Half Inc.

In Thursday trading, Advanced Energy Industries Inc shares are currently off about 1.8%, MKS Inc. shares are off about 1.3%, and Robert Half Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

