Ex-Dividend Reminder: Advanced Energy Industries, Badger Meter CDW

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/23/25, Advanced Energy Industries Inc (Symbol: AEIS), Badger Meter Inc (Symbol: BMI), and CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Advanced Energy Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 6/6/25, Badger Meter Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 6/6/25, and CDW Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.625 on 6/10/25. As a percentage of AEIS's recent stock price of $118.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.08%, so look for shares of Advanced Energy Industries Inc to trade 0.08% lower — all else being equal — when AEIS shares open for trading on 5/23/25. Similarly, investors should look for BMI to open 0.14% lower in price and for CDW to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AEIS, BMI, and CDW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Advanced Energy Industries Inc (Symbol: AEIS):



Badger Meter Inc (Symbol: BMI):



CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.34% for Advanced Energy Industries Inc, 0.55% for Badger Meter Inc, and 1.33% for CDW Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Advanced Energy Industries Inc shares are currently up about 1.4%, Badger Meter Inc shares are up about 1.6%, and CDW Corp shares are trading flat on the day.

