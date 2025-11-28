Ex-Dividend Reminder: Advanced Drainage Systems, Corteva and Boise Cascade

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/1/25, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS), Corteva Inc (Symbol: CTVA), and Boise Cascade Co. (Symbol: BCC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 12/15/25, Corteva Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 12/15/25, and Boise Cascade Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 12/17/25. As a percentage of WMS's recent stock price of $153.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.12%, so look for shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc to trade 0.12% lower — all else being equal — when WMS shares open for trading on 12/1/25. Similarly, investors should look for CTVA to open 0.27% lower in price and for BCC to open 0.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WMS, CTVA, and BCC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS):



Corteva Inc (Symbol: CTVA):



Boise Cascade Co. (Symbol: BCC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.47% for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, 1.08% for Corteva Inc, and 1.16% for Boise Cascade Co..

In Friday trading, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc shares are currently up about 1.1%, Corteva Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and Boise Cascade Co. shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

