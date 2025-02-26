Ex-Dividend Reminder: Advanced Drainage Systems, Barrick Gold and Magna International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/25, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS), Barrick Gold Corp. (Symbol: GOLD), and Magna International Inc (Symbol: MGA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 3/14/25, Barrick Gold Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 3/17/25, and Magna International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.485 on 3/14/25. As a percentage of WMS's recent stock price of $116.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when WMS shares open for trading on 2/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for GOLD to open 0.55% lower in price and for MGA to open 1.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WMS, GOLD, and MGA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS):



Barrick Gold Corp. (Symbol: GOLD):



Magna International Inc (Symbol: MGA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.55% for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, 2.21% for Barrick Gold Corp., and 5.08% for Magna International Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc shares are currently up about 1.7%, Barrick Gold Corp. shares are off about 1.1%, and Magna International Inc shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

