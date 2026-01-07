Ex-Dividend Reminder: Advance Auto Parts, Darden Restaurants and American Eagle Outfitters

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/9/26, Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI), and American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Advance Auto Parts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 1/23/26, Darden Restaurants, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.50 on 2/2/26, and American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 1/23/26. As a percentage of AAP's recent stock price of $41.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when AAP shares open for trading on 1/9/26. Similarly, investors should look for DRI to open 0.75% lower in price and for AEO to open 0.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AAP, DRI, and AEO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP):



Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI):



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.42% for Advance Auto Parts Inc, 3.00% for Darden Restaurants, Inc., and 1.77% for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Advance Auto Parts Inc shares are currently up about 6.7%, Darden Restaurants, Inc. shares are up about 3.9%, and American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. shares are up about 5% on the day.

