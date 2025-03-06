Ex-Dividend Reminder: Adeia, Rogers Communications and Kontoor Brands

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/10/25, Adeia Inc (Symbol: ADEA), Rogers Communications Inc (Symbol: RCI), and Kontoor Brands Inc (Symbol: KTB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Adeia Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 3/31/25, Rogers Communications Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 4/2/25, and Kontoor Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 3/20/25. As a percentage of ADEA's recent stock price of $15.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of Adeia Inc to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when ADEA shares open for trading on 3/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for RCI to open 1.78% lower in price and for KTB to open 0.84% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ADEA, RCI, and KTB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Adeia Inc (Symbol: ADEA):



Rogers Communications Inc (Symbol: RCI):



Kontoor Brands Inc (Symbol: KTB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.32% for Adeia Inc, 7.13% for Rogers Communications Inc, and 3.38% for Kontoor Brands Inc.

In Thursday trading, Adeia Inc shares are currently up about 0.9%, Rogers Communications Inc shares are up about 2%, and Kontoor Brands Inc shares are off about 1.4% on the day.

