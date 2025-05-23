Markets
ADEA

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Adeia, Danaos and JBT Marel

May 23, 2025 — 10:18 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/27/25, Adeia Inc (Symbol: ADEA), Danaos Corp (Symbol: DAC), and JBT Marel Corp (Symbol: JBTM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Adeia Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 6/17/25, Danaos Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.85 on 6/5/25, and JBT Marel Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 6/10/25. As a percentage of ADEA's recent stock price of $13.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%, so look for shares of Adeia Inc to trade 0.38% lower — all else being equal — when ADEA shares open for trading on 5/27/25. Similarly, investors should look for DAC to open 1.02% lower in price and for JBTM to open 0.09% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ADEA, DAC, and JBTM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Adeia Inc (Symbol: ADEA):

ADEA+Dividend+History+Chart

Danaos Corp (Symbol: DAC):

DAC+Dividend+History+Chart

JBT Marel Corp (Symbol: JBTM):

JBTM+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.54% for Adeia Inc, 4.07% for Danaos Corp, and 0.35% for JBT Marel Corp.

In Friday trading, Adeia Inc shares are currently off about 0.1%, Danaos Corp shares are down about 1.3%, and JBT Marel Corp shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 JCI Split History
 Institutional Holders of RXRX
 LH Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
JCI Split History-> Institutional Holders of RXRX-> LH Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ADEA
DAC
JBTM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.