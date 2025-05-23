Ex-Dividend Reminder: Adeia, Danaos and JBT Marel

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/27/25, Adeia Inc (Symbol: ADEA), Danaos Corp (Symbol: DAC), and JBT Marel Corp (Symbol: JBTM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Adeia Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 6/17/25, Danaos Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.85 on 6/5/25, and JBT Marel Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 6/10/25. As a percentage of ADEA's recent stock price of $13.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%, so look for shares of Adeia Inc to trade 0.38% lower — all else being equal — when ADEA shares open for trading on 5/27/25. Similarly, investors should look for DAC to open 1.02% lower in price and for JBTM to open 0.09% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ADEA, DAC, and JBTM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Adeia Inc (Symbol: ADEA):



Danaos Corp (Symbol: DAC):



JBT Marel Corp (Symbol: JBTM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.54% for Adeia Inc, 4.07% for Danaos Corp, and 0.35% for JBT Marel Corp.

In Friday trading, Adeia Inc shares are currently off about 0.1%, Danaos Corp shares are down about 1.3%, and JBT Marel Corp shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

