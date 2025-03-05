Ex-Dividend Reminder: Acushnet Holdings, Wingstop and Lithia Motors

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/7/25, Acushnet Holdings Corp (Symbol: GOLF), Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING), and Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Acushnet Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.235 on 3/21/25, Wingstop Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 3/28/25, and Lithia Motors Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 3/21/25. As a percentage of GOLF's recent stock price of $64.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when GOLF shares open for trading on 3/7/25. Similarly, investors should look for WING to open 0.12% lower in price and for LAD to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GOLF, WING, and LAD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Acushnet Holdings Corp (Symbol: GOLF):



Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING):



Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.45% for Acushnet Holdings Corp, 0.47% for Wingstop Inc, and 0.67% for Lithia Motors Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Acushnet Holdings Corp shares are currently up about 1.1%, Wingstop Inc shares are up about 2.3%, and Lithia Motors Inc shares are off about 2.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Healthcare CEFs

 Institutional Holders of EXPE

 Institutional Holders of EUDG



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.