Ex-Dividend Reminder: Accenture, ZTO Express and General Mills

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/10/25, Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN), ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (Symbol: ZTO), and General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Accenture plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.48 on 5/15/25, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.35 on 4/29/25, and General Mills Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 5/1/25. As a percentage of ACN's recent stock price of $284.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of Accenture plc to trade 0.52% lower — all else being equal — when ACN shares open for trading on 4/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for ZTO to open 1.94% lower in price and for GIS to open 1.02% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ACN, ZTO, and GIS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN):



ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (Symbol: ZTO):



General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.08% for Accenture plc, 3.88% for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, and 4.10% for General Mills Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Accenture plc shares are currently off about 0.2%, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc shares are off about 0.7%, and General Mills Inc shares are down about 1.7% on the day.

