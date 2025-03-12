News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Acadian Asset Management, NexPoint Residential Trust and Prosperity Bancshares

March 12, 2025 — 09:59 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/25, Acadian Asset Management Inc (Symbol: AAMI), NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (Symbol: NXRT), and Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Acadian Asset Management Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 3/28/25, NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 3/31/25, and Prosperity Bancshares Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.58 on 4/1/25. As a percentage of AAMI's recent stock price of $23.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.04%, so look for shares of Acadian Asset Management Inc to trade 0.04% lower — all else being equal — when AAMI shares open for trading on 3/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for NXRT to open 1.28% lower in price and for PB to open 0.82% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AAMI, NXRT, and PB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Acadian Asset Management Inc (Symbol: AAMI):

AAMI+Dividend+History+Chart

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (Symbol: NXRT):

NXRT+Dividend+History+Chart

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB):

PB+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.17% for Acadian Asset Management Inc, 5.11% for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc, and 3.28% for Prosperity Bancshares Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Acadian Asset Management Inc shares are currently up about 1.3%, NexPoint Residential Trust Inc shares are off about 0.8%, and Prosperity Bancshares Inc. shares are down about 1.2% on the day.

