Ex-Dividend Reminder: Acadia Realty Trust, SL Green Realty and Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/24, Acadia Realty Trust (Symbol: AKR), SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG), and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Acadia Realty Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 10/15/24, SL Green Realty Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.25 on 10/15/24, and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.30 on 10/15/24. As a percentage of AKR's recent stock price of $23.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of Acadia Realty Trust to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when AKR shares open for trading on 9/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for SLG to open 0.36% lower in price and for ARE to open 1.05% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AKR, SLG, and ARE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Acadia Realty Trust (Symbol: AKR):



SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG):



Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.28% for Acadia Realty Trust, 4.28% for SL Green Realty Corp, and 4.18% for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.

In Thursday trading, Acadia Realty Trust shares are currently off about 0.3%, SL Green Realty Corp shares are off about 1.9%, and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 GMII YTD Return

 Institutional Holders of AMRX

 STEP Dividend History



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.