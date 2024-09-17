Ex-Dividend Reminder: Academy Sports & Outdoors, Best Buy and Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/19/24, Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO), Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 10/17/24, Best Buy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.94 on 10/10/24, and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.76 on 10/3/24. As a percentage of ASO's recent stock price of $59.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc to trade 0.18% lower — all else being equal — when ASO shares open for trading on 9/19/24. Similarly, investors should look for BBY to open 0.95% lower in price and for VAC to open 1.06% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ASO, BBY, and VAC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO):



Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY):



Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.74% for Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc, 3.81% for Best Buy Inc, and 4.23% for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc shares are currently up about 0.8%, Best Buy Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. shares are off about 1.8% on the day.

