Ex-Dividend Reminder: Academy Sports & Outdoors, ADT and Spire

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/11/25, Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO), ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT), and Spire Inc (Symbol: SR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 10/9/25, ADT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.055 on 10/2/25, and Spire Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.785 on 10/2/25. As a percentage of ASO's recent stock price of $50.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc to trade 0.26% lower — all else being equal — when ASO shares open for trading on 9/11/25. Similarly, investors should look for ADT to open 0.64% lower in price and for SR to open 1.05% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ASO, ADT, and SR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO):



ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT):



Spire Inc (Symbol: SR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.03% for Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc, 2.55% for ADT Inc, and 4.19% for Spire Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc shares are currently off about 0.8%, ADT Inc shares are down about 0.8%, and Spire Inc shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

