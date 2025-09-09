Markets
ASO

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Academy Sports & Outdoors, ADT and Spire

September 09, 2025 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/11/25, Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO), ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT), and Spire Inc (Symbol: SR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 10/9/25, ADT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.055 on 10/2/25, and Spire Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.785 on 10/2/25. As a percentage of ASO's recent stock price of $50.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc to trade 0.26% lower — all else being equal — when ASO shares open for trading on 9/11/25. Similarly, investors should look for ADT to open 0.64% lower in price and for SR to open 1.05% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ASO, ADT, and SR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO):

ASO+Dividend+History+Chart

ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT):

ADT+Dividend+History+Chart

Spire Inc (Symbol: SR):

SR+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.03% for Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc, 2.55% for ADT Inc, and 4.19% for Spire Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc shares are currently off about 0.8%, ADT Inc shares are down about 0.8%, and Spire Inc shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Cheap Shares To Watch
 PCA Videos
 Institutional Holders of MTVR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Shares To Watch-> PCA Videos-> Institutional Holders of MTVR-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ASO
ADT
SR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.