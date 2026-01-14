Ex-Dividend Reminder: AbbVie, Dime Community Bancshares and MidWestOne Financial Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/16/26, AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), Dime Community Bancshares Inc (Symbol: DCOM), and MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Symbol: MOFG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AbbVie Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.73 on 2/17/26, Dime Community Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 1/23/26, and MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2425 on 1/30/26. As a percentage of ABBV's recent stock price of $220.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of AbbVie Inc to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when ABBV shares open for trading on 1/16/26. Similarly, investors should look for DCOM to open 0.84% lower in price and for MOFG to open 0.60% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ABBV, DCOM, and MOFG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV):



Dime Community Bancshares Inc (Symbol: DCOM):



MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Symbol: MOFG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.13% for AbbVie Inc, 3.36% for Dime Community Bancshares Inc, and 2.42% for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, AbbVie Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, Dime Community Bancshares Inc shares are down about 0.2%, and MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.