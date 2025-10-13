Ex-Dividend Reminder: Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie and ARMOUR Residential REIT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/15/25, Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT), AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Abbott Laboratories will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 11/17/25, AbbVie Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.64 on 11/14/25, and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.24 on 10/30/25. As a percentage of ABT's recent stock price of $132.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%, so look for shares of Abbott Laboratories to trade 0.45% lower — all else being equal — when ABT shares open for trading on 10/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for ABBV to open 0.71% lower in price and for ARR to open 1.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ABT, ABBV, and ARR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT):



AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV):



ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.78% for Abbott Laboratories, 2.85% for AbbVie Inc, and 18.41% for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc..

In Monday trading, Abbott Laboratories shares are currently off about 0.6%, AbbVie Inc shares are down about 0.1%, and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares are off about 0.8% on the day.

