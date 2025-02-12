News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: A10 Networks, Teradyne and Standex International

February 12, 2025

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/25, A10 Networks Inc (Symbol: ATEN), Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER), and Standex International Corp. (Symbol: SXI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. A10 Networks Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 3/3/25, Teradyne, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 3/14/25, and Standex International Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 2/28/25. As a percentage of ATEN's recent stock price of $20.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of A10 Networks Inc to trade 0.29% lower — all else being equal — when ATEN shares open for trading on 2/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for TER to open 0.11% lower in price and for SXI to open 0.16% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ATEN, TER, and SXI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

A10 Networks Inc (Symbol: ATEN):

ATEN+Dividend+History+Chart

Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER):

TER+Dividend+History+Chart

Standex International Corp. (Symbol: SXI):

SXI+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.16% for A10 Networks Inc, 0.43% for Teradyne, Inc., and 0.66% for Standex International Corp..

In Wednesday trading, A10 Networks Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, Teradyne, Inc. shares are down about 1.2%, and Standex International Corp. shares are off about 1.1% on the day.

