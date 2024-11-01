Ex-Dividend Reminder: 1st Source, FB Financial and Amalgamated Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/5/24, 1st Source Corp (Symbol: SRCE), FB Financial Corp (Symbol: FBK), and Amalgamated Financial Corp (Symbol: AMAL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. 1st Source Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 11/15/24, FB Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 11/19/24, and Amalgamated Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 11/21/24. As a percentage of SRCE's recent stock price of $59.23, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of 1st Source Corp to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when SRCE shares open for trading on 11/5/24. Similarly, investors should look for FBK to open 0.35% lower in price and for AMAL to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SRCE, FBK, and AMAL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

1st Source Corp (Symbol: SRCE):



FB Financial Corp (Symbol: FBK):



Amalgamated Financial Corp (Symbol: AMAL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.43% for 1st Source Corp, 1.38% for FB Financial Corp, and 1.45% for Amalgamated Financial Corp.

In Friday trading, 1st Source Corp shares are currently down about 2.8%, FB Financial Corp shares are down about 2.3%, and Amalgamated Financial Corp shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

