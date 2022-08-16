Ex-Dividend Reminder: Zurn Elkay Water Solutions, Raytheon Technologies and Federal Signal

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/18/22, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (Symbol: ZWS), Raytheon Technologies Corp (Symbol: RTX), and Federal Signal Corp. (Symbol: FSS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 9/7/22, Raytheon Technologies Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 9/8/22, and Federal Signal Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 9/2/22. As a percentage of ZWS's recent stock price of $31.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when ZWS shares open for trading on 8/18/22. Similarly, investors should look for RTX to open 0.57% lower in price and for FSS to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ZWS, RTX, and FSS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (Symbol: ZWS):



Raytheon Technologies Corp (Symbol: RTX):



Federal Signal Corp. (Symbol: FSS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.90% for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp, 2.30% for Raytheon Technologies Corp, and 0.84% for Federal Signal Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp shares are currently down about 0.3%, Raytheon Technologies Corp shares are down about 0.4%, and Federal Signal Corp. shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.