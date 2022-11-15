Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Zurn Elkay Water Solutions, L3Harris Technologies and Federal Signal

November 15, 2022 — 10:12 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/17/22, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (Symbol: ZWS), L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX), and Federal Signal Corp. (Symbol: FSS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 12/7/22, L3Harris Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.12 on 12/2/22, and Federal Signal Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 12/2/22. As a percentage of ZWS's recent stock price of $24.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp to trade 0.29% lower — all else being equal — when ZWS shares open for trading on 11/17/22. Similarly, investors should look for LHX to open 0.52% lower in price and for FSS to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ZWS, LHX, and FSS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (Symbol: ZWS):

L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX):

Federal Signal Corp. (Symbol: FSS):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.15% for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp, 2.06% for L3Harris Technologies Inc, and 0.73% for Federal Signal Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp shares are currently up about 2.3%, L3Harris Technologies Inc shares are off about 0.2%, and Federal Signal Corp. shares are up about 1% on the day.

