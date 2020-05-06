Ex-Dividend Reminder: Zions Bancorporation, Invesco and Apple

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/7/20, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION), Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ), and Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 5/21/20, Invesco Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.155 on 6/3/20, and Apple Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.82 on 5/14/20. As a percentage of ZION's recent stock price of $30.41, this dividend works out to approximately 1.12%, so look for shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. to trade 1.12% lower — all else being equal — when ZION shares open for trading on 5/7/20. Similarly, investors should look for IVZ to open 1.94% lower in price and for AAPL to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ZION, IVZ, and AAPL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION):



Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ):



Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.47% for Zions Bancorporation, N.A., 7.78% for Invesco Ltd, and 1.09% for Apple Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. shares are currently up about 0.8%, Invesco Ltd shares are up about 1.4%, and Apple Inc shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.